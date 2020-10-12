Dividends
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2020

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HONE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.86, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HONE was $8.86, representing a -20.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.20 and a 37.36% increase over the 52 week low of $6.45.

HONE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HONE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports HONE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 66.67%, compared to an industry average of -17.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HONE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HONE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HONE as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 17.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HONE at 10000%.

