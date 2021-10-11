HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2021

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HONE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HONE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.15, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HONE was $14.15, representing a -8.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.49 and a 67.26% increase over the 52 week low of $8.46.

HONE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HONE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports HONE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.85%, compared to an industry average of 30.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hone Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HONE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HONE as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USVM with an increase of 2.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HONE at 0.41%.

