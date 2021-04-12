HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HONE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HONE was $13.85, representing a -3.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.33 and a 100.43% increase over the 52 week low of $6.91.

HONE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HONE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83. Zacks Investment Research reports HONE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.11%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HONE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HONE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HONE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 43.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HONE at 1.22%.

