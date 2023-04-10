HarborOne Bancorp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HONE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/11/23, HarborOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HONE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.075, payable on 4/26/23. As a percentage of HONE's recent stock price of $12.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when HONE shares open for trading on 4/11/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HONE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HONE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.66 per share, with $15.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.33.

In Monday trading, HarborOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.