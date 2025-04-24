HARBORONE BAN Earnings Results: $HONE Reports Quarterly Earnings

HARBORONE BAN ($HONE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $41,360,000, beating estimates of $33,002,100 by $8,357,900.
HARBORONE BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of HARBORONE BAN stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,619,293 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,156,236
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 358,452 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,240,487
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 269,272 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,185,487
- STATE STREET CORP added 196,078 shares (+16.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,319,602
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 172,941 shares (+174.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,045,892
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 135,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,598,233
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 131,602 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,556,851
