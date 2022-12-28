Harbor to Migrate HGER, GDIV, and WINN to NYSE

Harbor Capital Advisors will transfer three ETFs to the NYSE in the new year.

Effective January 2, the Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) , the Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) , and the Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) will migrate to the NYSE from NYSE Arca, maintaining their existing ticker symbols. To celebrate these ETFs migrating, Harbor will be participating in NYSE’s Closing Bell ceremony on January 3, Harbor said in a statement on December 12.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have HGER, GDIV, and WINN move to the NYSE in January,” Steve Cook, head of ETFs at Harbor Capital Advisors said in a statement. “This migration represents Harbor’s and NYSE’s unwavering commitment to an exceptional investment and execution experience. Harbor has a tradition of superior due diligence, and we believe the NYSE bringing more human intervention and oversight with the Designated Market Maker (DMM) system back into the experience is a tremendous step forward for ETF traders and shareholders,” added Cook.

HGER seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Quantix Inflation Index (QII). HGER is designed to provide investors with a dynamic, all-weather, and diversified inflation hedge through exposure to the QII. Launched in February 2022, HGER has $67 million in assets under management.

GDIV is actively managed and seeks long-term growth of capital, using a dividend growth approach. This approach offers access to companies that Harbor believes have the potential for increasing dividend payments —reinvested dividends have historically driven a significant portion of stock market returns. Through its investment process, GDIV also seeks to deliver upside market participation with limited downside risk for investors. GDIV has accreted $156 million in assets since its inception in May 2022.

WINN is actively managed and seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in large-and mid-capitalization companies, primarily in the U.S., that have compelling prospects for long-term growth and generate strong returns for shareholders. WINN’s investment strategy seeks to exploit market inefficiencies by investing in companies with under-appreciated multi-year structural growth opportunities. The fund launched in February 2022 and has garnered $91 million in assets.

“We’re excited to welcome three Harbor ETFs to the iconic New York Stock Exchange floor,” Douglas Yones, head of Exchange Traded Products at the NYSE, said in a statement. “The NYSE’s floor-based model combines industry-leading technology and human judgment to help reduce volatility and narrow spreads.”

Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the listing transfer, and the trading of the funds and the funds’ shareholders are not anticipated to be impacted during the transfer, Harbor said in a statement.

