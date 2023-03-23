Harbor Renames Commodity All-Weather ETF ‘HGER’

Harbor Capital Advisors has renamed its commodity all-weather ETF, positioning the fund as a long-term core component in portfolios.

The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER) was previously known as the Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF, with the change effective March 1, 2023. The Fund’s name change comes as signs of sticky inflation have recently emerged in the U.S. economy, with investors betting on a longer period of higher interest rates and elevated levels of inflation.

“After a rough year for just stock and bond only ETF portfolios, we believe advisors are increasingly looking to have strategic exposure to commodities to obtain diversification benefits,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said.

Following a solid run for growth equities, investors were largely underexposed to commodities entering 2022; commodities ended the year as a bright spot amid challenging markets and the top-performing asset class for two consecutive years.

As advisors and investors recognize the challenge in timing the market and risks in not maintaining an allocation to commodities, the asset class has earned a long-term role in portfolios, according to Rosenbluth.

HGER aims to provide investors with an inflation hedge through exposure to the Quantix Commodities Index (QCI), previously known as the Quantix Inflation Index (QII) until March 1, 2023, which is made up of liquid commodity futures, weighted towards the goal of maximizing the correlation to inflation.

HGER’s underlying index, the QCI, places more weight on those commodities which have a higher pass-through cost to inflation, such as gasoline, and a lower weighting to those with lower pass-through costs, such as cotton or cocoa, according to the firm.

The QCI also includes a scarcity debasement indicator to indicate what the source of inflation is; in a debasement regime, where inflation is coming from a weaker USD, the QCI will tilt toward gold, and in a scarcity regime, where inflation is coming from demand outstripping supply, the QCI will tilt toward consumable commodities such as oil.

