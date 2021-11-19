Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Harbor Custom Development:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = US$2.1m ÷ (US$128m - US$59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Harbor Custom Development has an ROCE of 3.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 16%.

NasdaqCM:HCDI Return on Capital Employed November 19th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Harbor Custom Development's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Harbor Custom Development has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Harbor Custom Development's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Harbor Custom Development is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making three years ago but is is now generating 3.0% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Harbor Custom Development is utilizing 3,774% more capital than it was three years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 46%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

Our Take On Harbor Custom Development's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Harbor Custom Development's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 52% in the last year. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

