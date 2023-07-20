Harbor Capital’s Active Growth ETF Shows Strength in First Half

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) outpaced the benchmark during the first half of 2023, showcasing the potential advantages of active management.

U.S. large-cap growth is one of the largest segments of portfolios globally, making it an important area for advisors to seek out quality funds to maximize returns for clients. Active management may be a way to do that, particularly in the new regime, as markets remain more complex.

Performance during the first half helps shed light on the positioning of active management in the current environment. Active growth ETF WINN has gained 35.4% year to date on a total return basis at NAV as of July 11. Meanwhile, the benchmark Russell 1000 Growth index advanced 28.3% during the same period.

Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Past performance is net of management fees and expenses and reflects reinvested dividends and distributions. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and when redeemed may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized.

How an Active Growth ETF Can Outperform

WINN’s distinct investment strategy separates it from passive index funds in the space. The Fund is actively managed by subadvisor Jennison Associates and employs a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research, and systematic portfolio construction.

WINN’s investment strategy seeks to exploit market inefficiencies by investing in companies with under-appreciated multi-year structural growth opportunities, according to the firm.

This strategy allows the Fund and portfolio managers to capture opportunities that are out of the purview of indexes, which are inherently backward-looking as they continue to allocate to past winners.

Holding 72 securities as of June 30, 2023, considerably less than the top-heavy benchmark, WINN’s managers deliberately lean into concentration to seek to generate outperformance.

A key trend during the first half was the strong outperformance from large caps. The active fund tilts toward larger companies than the benchmark, which supported WINN’s first-half outperformance. The median market cap of WINN’s portfolio was $91 billion as of May 31, compared to the benchmark’s $16 billion.

Compared to the benchmark, WINN offers greater exposure to the consumer discretionary sector, while underweighting the consumer staples, materials, and industrials sectors. Notably, the fund does not include any companies in the materials or utilities sectors as of June 30, 2023.

