Harbor Capital Advisors Sells 51,000 F5, Inc. (FFIV) Shares for $16 Million

Key Points

Sold 51,177 shares of F5; estimated transaction value of $16.02 million in Q3 2025

Change represents 1.24% of Harbor Capital Advisors’ 13F reportable AUM in Q3 2025

Post-trade position: 17,112 shares valued at $5.53 million on September 30, 2025

The stake now represents 0.43% of AUM on September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 15, 2025, Harbor Capital Advisors reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 51,177 shares in Q3 2025. The estimated trade value was $16.02 million in Q3 2025. After the sale, Harbor Capital Advisors reported holding 17,112 shares, valued at $5.53 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a sell; the post-trade stake is 0.43% of Harbor Capital Advisors’ 13F reportable AUM in Q3 2025

Top five holdings after the filing:

IVV: $49,147,000 (3.8% of AUM on September 30, 2025)

EEM: $38,429,000 (3.0% of AUM on September 30, 2025)

EFA: $28.28 million (2.2% of AUM on September 30, 2025)

NVDA: $27,224,000 (2.1% of AUM on September 30, 2025)

GOOGL: $26,539,000 (2.1% of AUM on September 30, 2025)

On October 14, 2025, F5 shares were priced at $343.17, up 56.39% year-over-year on October 14, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 39.89 percentage points over the one-year period ending October 14, 2025.

The fund reported 1,339 total positions and $1.29 billion in U.S. equity AUM in Q3 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 14, 2025) $343.17 Market Capitalization $18.74 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.02 billion Net Income (TTM) $667.18 million

Company snapshot

Provides multi-cloud application security and delivery products, including BIG-IP appliances, NGINX software, DDoS protection, and fraud prevention solutions.

Generates revenue from sales of software, hardware, and related services.

Serves large enterprises, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers globally through direct sales and channel partners.

F5 is a leading provider of application security and delivery solutions, enabling organizations to secure, optimize, and manage applications across on-premises and cloud environments. The company leverages a diverse portfolio of hardware and software offerings to address complex security and performance requirements for mission-critical applications. With a global customer base and partnerships with major cloud providers, F5 delivers application security and delivery solutions.

Foolish take

Before Harbor Capital Advisors sold most of its F5 stake during the third quarter, it was the firm's ninth largest holding and worth about 0.8% of the total portfolio. From the end of the second quarter through the end of the third quarter this year, Harbor Capital's portfolio shrank from $2.4 billion down to $1.3 billion.

Harbor Capital Advisors' sale of F5 stock in the third quarter seems prescient. Shares of the cybersecurity business that aims to secure every application and its corresponding application programming interface (API) recently tanked.

On Oct. 15, F5, Inc. admitted in an SEC filing that unidentified threat actors broke into its systems and stole some important files. According to the company, the attackers are believed to have been in its network for at least 12 months. The stock is down by about 13% since Oct. 14.

F5 expects to report its fiscal fourth quarter results on Oct. 27, 2025, after the market closes.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be reported quarterly to the SEC by institutional investment managers on Form 13F.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or institution.

Post-trade position: The number of shares or value of a holding remaining after a trade has been executed.

Stake: The proportion or amount of ownership an investor or fund holds in a particular company.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, ranked by market value.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate compared to a benchmark or index over a specific period.

Channel partners: Third-party companies or organizations that help a business sell its products or services.

Multi-cloud: Using multiple cloud computing services from different providers within a single architecture or organization.

Direct sales: Sales made directly from the company to the customer, without intermediaries.

Mission-critical applications: Software or systems essential to the core function and operation of an organization.

DDoS protection: Security solutions designed to prevent or mitigate distributed denial-of-service attacks that disrupt online services.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.