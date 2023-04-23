Harbin Electric (HKEX:1133) Price Target Increased by 36.22% to 6.43

The average one-year price target for Harbin Electric (HKEX:1133) has been revised to 6.43 / share. This is an increase of 36.22% from the prior estimate of 4.72 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.36 to a high of 6.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.62% from the latest reported closing price of 3.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harbin Electric. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1133 is 0.03%, an increase of 35.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 52,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,082K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,374K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,315K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1133 by 27.46% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,809K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 3,979K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

