Harbin Electric Announces Successful Shareholder Meeting

May 24, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1133) has released an update.

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. successfully conducted its annual general meeting and class meetings for H and domestic shares on 24 May 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed by overwhelming majorities. Key resolutions included approval of the Directors’ and Supervisors’ reports, audited accounts, and the declaration of a final dividend of RMB0.052 per share. The meeting also saw the re-election of Mr. Huang Wei as executive Director and Mr. Pan Qi-long as an independent non-executive Director without remuneration.

