Haranga Resources Secures Funding to Boost Exploration

November 04, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Haranga Resources Limited (AU:HAR) has released an update.

Haranga Resources Limited has secured $500,000 in funding from major shareholders, aimed at advancing its Ibel South Gold Project in Senegal and continuing exploration at the Saraya Uranium Project. This financial boost is expected to help the company bring these projects to a ‘drill ready’ stage and explore new opportunities in gold and clean energy sectors. The commitment from shareholders highlights confidence in Haranga’s strategic direction amid challenging market conditions.

