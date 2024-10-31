News & Insights

Haranga Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Funding News

October 31, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Haranga Resources Limited (AU:HAR) has released an update.

Haranga Resources Limited (ASX: HAR) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement regarding funding arrangements. This move is anticipated to keep trading paused until November 5, 2024, or until the announcement is made, creating a buzz among investors eager for updates.

