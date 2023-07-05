Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos (HAPV3) Price Target Increased by 7.96% to 5.16

The average one-year price target for Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos (HAPV3) has been revised to 5.16 / share. This is an increase of 7.96% from the prior estimate of 4.78 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 7.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.34% from the latest reported closing price of 4.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAPV3 is 0.22%, a decrease of 32.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 875,962K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 73,404K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 67,094K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,229K shares, representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 35.91% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 67,046K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 59,688K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,093K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 6.23% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,626K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,989K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 43.67% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

