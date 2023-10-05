Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos (HAPV3) Price Target Increased by 7.02% to 6.23

The average one-year price target for Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos (HAPV3) has been revised to 6.23 / share. This is an increase of 7.02% from the prior estimate of 5.82 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.40 to a high of 7.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.48% from the latest reported closing price of 4.37 / share.

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAPV3 is 0.31%, an increase of 61.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.14% to 831,753K shares.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 88,419K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,046K shares, representing an increase of 24.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 120.96% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 70,743K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,094K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 80.58% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,648K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,626K shares, representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 101.06% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 65,597K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,688K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 0.85% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,438K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,888K shares, representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 109.03% over the last quarter.

