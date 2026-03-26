Hapvida Participações e Investimentos (BOVESPA:HAPV3) Price Target Decreased by 40.56% to 17.76

The average one-year price target for Hapvida Participações e Investimentos (BOVESPA:HAPV3) has been revised to R$17.76 / share. This is a decrease of 40.56% from the prior estimate of R$29.88 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$7.07 to a high of R$33.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.71% from the latest reported closing price of R$10.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hapvida Participações e Investimentos. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAPV3 is 0.06%, an increase of 56.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.09% to 4,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 179K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares , representing a decrease of 1,003.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 6.59% over the last quarter.

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