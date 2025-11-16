Hapvida Participações e Investimentos (BOVESPA:HAPV3) Price Target Decreased by 11.28% to 52.62

The average one-year price target for Hapvida Participações e Investimentos (BOVESPA:HAPV3) has been revised to R$52.62 / share. This is a decrease of 11.28% from the prior estimate of R$59.31 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$23.23 to a high of R$86.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 195.80% from the latest reported closing price of R$17.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hapvida Participações e Investimentos. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAPV3 is 0.15%, an increase of 34.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.91% to 236,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 87,928K shares representing 17.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,742K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 26.91% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 43,629K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,070K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 31.08% over the last quarter.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 31,673K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 25,583K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,697K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAPV3 by 3.10% over the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 12,391K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company.

