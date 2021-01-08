US Markets

Hapvida and Intermedica in talks to form Brazilian healthcare giant

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian healthcare companies Hapvida and Notre Dame Intermedica are in negotiations for a blockbuster merger, according to securities filings by both companies.

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare companies Hapvida HAPV3.SA and Notre Dame Intermedica GNDI3.SA are in negotiations for a blockbuster merger, according to securities filings by both companies.

The potential merger would create one of Brazil's largest healthcare providers, with shareholders in Hapvida holding a 53.1% stake in the combined company, according to the non-binding proposal it delivered.

Hapvida is controlled by the Pinheiro family and one of its members, Jorge Pinheiro, is CEO. Intermedica has private equity firm Bain Capital as a minority shareholder.

Both companies would have a combined 7.1 million health insurance clients.

Shares in Hapvida and Intermedica were both up about 20% in Friday trading after the talks were first reported in the O Globo newspaper.

The talks follow an initial public offering last month by rival Rede D'Or RDOR3.SA, which valued the hospital chain at 112.5 billion reais ($20.8 billion) and left the company flush with cash to fund its expansion in hospitals.

Hapvida and Intermedica are Brazil's biggest listed health plan providers, with a combined market capitalization of 97 billion reais.

($1 = 5.4007 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Additional reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Brad Haynes and David Goodman)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular