Hapvida and Intermedica in talks to form Brazilian healthcare giant

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare companies Hapvida HAPV3.SA and Notre Dame Intermedica GNDI3.SA are in negotiations for a blockbuster merger, according to securities filings by both companies.

The potential merger would create one of Brazil's largest healthcare providers, with shareholders in Hapvida holding a 53.1% stake in the combined company, according to the non-binding proposal it delivered.

Hapvida is controlled by the Pinheiro family and one of its members, Jorge Pinheiro, is CEO. Intermedica has private equity firm Bain Capital as a minority shareholder.

Both companies would have a combined 7.1 million health insurance clients.

Shares in Hapvida and Intermedica were both up about 20% in Friday trading after the talks were first reported in the O Globo newspaper.

The talks follow an initial public offering last month by rival Rede D'Or RDOR3.SA, which valued the hospital chain at 112.5 billion reais ($20.8 billion) and left the company flush with cash to fund its expansion in hospitals.

Hapvida and Intermedica are Brazil's biggest listed health plan providers, with a combined market capitalization of 97 billion reais.

($1 = 5.4007 reais)

