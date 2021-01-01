Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak here filling in for James “Slippin’ Jimmy” Giaquinto. He will be back to work Monday, along with the rest of us.

I am sure that by now you have heard somebody tell you “Happy New Year” prematurely. I promise, eventually, we are going to make it out of 2020 and into the New Year. On the last day of what was an historic 2020, markets did just fine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 196.9 points or 65 bps at 30,606.5. The S&P 500 finished the day at all-time highs, up 24 points or 64 bps at 3,756.1. The NASDAQ Composite added 18.28 points or 14 bps at 12,888.28. The small caps of the Russell 2000 gave up some ground, giving up 5.13 points or 26 bps at 1,974.85.

Portfolio Summary

Nothing! This big bunch of slackers did nothing, Myself included.

To be fair, the bond market closed early and most folks had their sites on the festivities at night. The session was mostly quiet until the last few minutes when everything ramped up.

Since there’s so little to cover in the way of money movement today, let’s do a quick…

Chart of the Day

S&P 500

Think about all the headlines this year. All the stress, all the ups-and-downs, all the frustration. The fear-driven headlines, the global pandemic panic, etc. Now, step back, and behold the resilience of the American consumer, the American economy, the American spirit. We are not a country of nay-sayers, we are doers. We roll up our sleeves and get it done in the face of adversity.

The result, despite all that negativity, the market marched on higher. So when you are debating whether or not you should put that money to work, trying to be the perfect market timer in your long-term investment accounts, I want you to think about 2020. If there is one thing you should have learned from this year, it’s that you should stay invested, and continue to invest no matter what the headlines might be.

Conclusion

Great way to ring out 2020. Despite this being a terrible year for our everyday lives, it was pretty darn good for equities. Here’s to another banner year for the stock market in 2021.

Have a great night,

Dave

Recommendations from Zacks' Private Portfolios:



Believe it or not, this article is not available on the Zacks.com website. The commentary is a partial overview of the daily activity from Zacks' private recommendation services. If you would like to follow our Buy and Sell signals in real time, we've made a special arrangement for readers of this website. Starting today you can see all the recommendations from all of Zacks' portfolios absolutely free for 7 days. Our services cover everything from value stocks and momentum trades to insider buying and positive earnings surprises (which we've predicted with an astonishing 80%+ accuracy). Click here to "test drive" Zacks Ultimate for FREE >>





Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.