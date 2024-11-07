Happy Creek Minerals Closes Sale of Project

Happy Creek Minerals (TSE:HPY) has released an update.
Happy Creek Minerals has successfully closed the sale of its Highland Valley Project to Metal Energy Corp., receiving $300,000 in cash and 11,736,100 shares of Metal Energy. The agreement also includes future equity payments, a royalty agreement, and a seat for Happy Creek’s CEO on Metal Energy’s board.
