Happy Creek Minerals Closes Sale of Project

Happy Creek Minerals (TSE:HPY) has released an update.

Happy Creek Minerals has successfully closed the sale of its Highland Valley Project to Metal Energy Corp., receiving $300,000 in cash and 11,736,100 shares of Metal Energy. The agreement also includes future equity payments, a royalty agreement, and a seat for Happy Creek’s CEO on Metal Energy’s board.

For further insights into TSE:HPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.