Happy Creek Minerals Closes Sale of Project

November 07, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Happy Creek Minerals (TSE:HPY) has released an update.

Happy Creek Minerals has successfully closed the sale of its Highland Valley Project to Metal Energy Corp., receiving $300,000 in cash and 11,736,100 shares of Metal Energy. The agreement also includes future equity payments, a royalty agreement, and a seat for Happy Creek’s CEO on Metal Energy’s board.

