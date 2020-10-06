Happy Birthday Instagram!

(RTTNews) - Instagram celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Tuesday, as the photo-sharing app continues to be one of the most popular app in social world.

Instagram was created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger and was launched in October 2010. In April 2012, Facebook, Inc. (FB) bought Instagram for $1 billion in cash and stock. Instagram is now headed by Facebook executive Adam Mosseri after the co-founders left the company in 2018.

"We also want to say a big thank-you to everyone who uses Instagram around the world. Every day you inspire us with how you push culture forward, creating trends that become mainstream," Mosseri said in a statement released on its 10-year anniversary.

Krieger posted the first photo on Instagram on July 16, 2010 almost three months before the app's release. Krieger took the photo from an office in San Francisco. The next day, Systrom posted a photo of a dog with the caption "test."

After its launch in 2010, Instagram rapidly gained popularity, with one million registered users in two months, 10 million in a year, and 1 billion as of May 2019. The app has users worldwide with the most number of users in the US of 130 million, followed by India of 100 million.

As of July 2020, the most followed person on Instagram is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with over 233 million followers. The most-liked photo on Instagram is a picture of an egg, posted by the account with the sole purpose of surpassing the previous record of 18 million likes on a Kylie Jenner post. The picture currently has nearly 55 million likes.

