Happy Belly’s Heal Wellness Rapidly Expands Franchise

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. has announced the signing of its 35th franchise agreement for the Heal Wellness brand in Vaughan, Ontario, marking significant growth in its franchise operations. The brand’s expansion includes a variety of locations, such as universities and airports, offering a business model that reduces entrepreneurial risk for franchisees. This expansion is part of the company’s broader strategy to grow organically and through mergers and acquisitions, with an aim to increase free cash flow and accelerate development.

