News & Insights

Stocks

Happy Belly Opens New Rosie’s Burgers in Toronto

May 27, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Plant & Co Brands (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. has launched its third Rosie’s Burgers location at The Well, a new urban development in downtown Toronto. The company is capitalizing on its relationships with landlords and franchisee groups to expand its smash burger brand nationwide. With commitments for 300 franchised units across Canada, Happy Belly is on a growth trajectory, aiming to solidify its presence in the quick-service restaurant industry.

For further insights into TSE:HBFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VGANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.