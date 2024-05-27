Happy Belly Opens New Rosie’s Burgers in Toronto

Plant & Co Brands (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. has launched its third Rosie’s Burgers location at The Well, a new urban development in downtown Toronto. The company is capitalizing on its relationships with landlords and franchisee groups to expand its smash burger brand nationwide. With commitments for 300 franchised units across Canada, Happy Belly is on a growth trajectory, aiming to solidify its presence in the quick-service restaurant industry.

