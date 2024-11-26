Happy Belly Food Group Achieves Record Quarter

Happy Belly Food Group (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group has announced its 10th consecutive record-breaking quarter, showcasing substantial growth in its food brand operations. The company’s strategy, including the acquisition of IQ Foods, has led to a remarkable 488% increase in system sales across its QSR brands and a 69% rise in total revenues. With a focus on organic and inorganic growth, Happy Belly continues to deliver strong results and shareholder value.

