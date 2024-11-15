Happy Belly Expands with SALUS Fresh Foods Acquisition

Happy Belly Food Group (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 50% of the SALUS Fresh Foods restaurant chain, marking its fourth acquisition this year. This move strengthens Happy Belly’s position as a leading consolidator of emerging food brands and adds to their growing portfolio. SALUS Fresh Foods operates nine locations in Ontario, focusing on healthy food options.

