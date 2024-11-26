Happy Belly Expands with New HEAL Franchise

Happy Belly Food Group (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group has announced the signing of its 46th HEAL Wellness franchise, further expanding its presence in Bolton, Ontario. The new franchise will be located at 301 Queen Street South and will offer a range of fresh smoothie bowls and smoothies. This expansion highlights Happy Belly’s ongoing growth in the quick-service restaurant sector.

