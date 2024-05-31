News & Insights

Happy Belly Expands Heal Wellness in Vancouver

May 31, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Plant & Co Brands (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. has strategically expanded its Heal Wellness brand by securing a new location in the bustling Kitsilano neighborhood of Vancouver, known for its affluent community and high foot traffic. The company boasts a successful franchising program that provides extensive support to franchisees, ensuring efficient business operations and a roadmap to profitability. This growth highlights Happy Belly’s commitment to leveraging prime locations and a robust franchising model to strengthen its market presence in Canada.

