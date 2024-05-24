News & Insights

Happy Belly Doubles Expansion in British Columbia

May 24, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Plant & Co Brands (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. has announced the expansion of their Heal Wellness franchise agreement in British Columbia, increasing the number of planned units from five to ten. The growth reflects strong franchisee support and confidence in the brand, with the first of the new units set to open soon. This marks a milestone for Happy Belly, showcasing the strength of its franchising program and the appeal of its business model and support system to both new and existing investors.

