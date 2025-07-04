Happy 4th! Here Are the Most Affordable Cities That Celebrate America’s Independence Best

Most folks like to celebrate the Fourth of July, whether it’s with barbecues, sporting events, parades or fireworks displays. That said, some American cities are more affordable than others to celebrate within.

Recently, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the most affordable locations that put on dedicated events to celebrate America’s independence in the biggest way possible, all to find the metro areas that offer the cheapest cost of living mixed with the biggest Fourth of July celebrations.

Want a city where rent won’t break your wallet, but whose patriotism will rock your Fourth? Read our list to find the 20 most affordable cities that celebrate America’s independence best.

Key Findings

Philadelphia — America’s capital city from 1775 to 1776, as well as the signing location of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution — has for over 30 years held a massive fireworks display on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Many cities celebrate in unusual ways: From Santa Fe’s annual pancake cook-off to Traverse City’s celebration of cherries to San Antonio’s annual wrestling matches, many American cities celebrate the nation’s birthday in unique and idiosyncratic ways.

20. Boston

Household median income: $94,755

$94,755 Annual cost of living: $85,182

Boston is the birthplace of the American Revolution and celebrates accordingly with the Boston Harborfest, a Chowderfest, military band performances and a free Boston Pops orchestra performance replete with actual cannon and a giant fireworks display.

19. Washington, D.C.

Household median income: $106,287

$106,287 Annual cost of living: $79,558

America’s capital has no shortage of Fourth of July events to celebrate the country’s birthday. There is an Annual Independence Day BBQ and Block Party, a National Independence Parade on Constitution Avenue and a spectacular fireworks display from the National Mall.

18. Portland, Oregon

Household median income: $88,792

$88,792 Annual cost of living: $65,250

Portland spends the Fourth of July putting on the downtown Waterfront Blues Festival for blues fans who travel across the globe to attend the music event.

17. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Household median income: $70,110

$70,110 Annual cost of living: $64,294

Santa Fe launches the national holiday with its annual Pancakes on the Plaza, a massive pancake breakfast for thousands. Then there’s a car show, arts and crafts street booths, live music, food trucks and an old-fashioned fireworks display.

16. Asheville, North Carolina

Household median income: $67,221

$67,221 Annual cost of living: $59,186

Asheville historically holds a number of Fourth of July events, from the Ingles Independence Day Block Party in Asheville’s Pack Square Park to Lake Julian Fireworks display in South Asheville.

15. Las Vegas

Household median income: $70,723

$70,723 Annual cost of living: $58,366

Per U.S. News & World Report, Las Vegas has a more adult-oriented take on America’s birthday, with a bevy of Fourth of July nightclub parties taking place. For those looking for a more family-friendly affair, there’s always the fireworks displays on Freemont Street and The Strip.

14. Boise, Idaho

Household median income: $81,308

$81,308 Annual cost of living: $57,931

Boise begins the Fourth of July with a hot air balloon show, followed by the Idaho Fourth of July Parade, and eventually a fireworks show at dusk in Ann Morrison Park.

13. Atlanta

Household median income: $81,938

$81,938 Annual cost of living: $57,280

You can spend Fourth of July in Atlanta seeing multiple fireworks shows across the city, amid a series of parades, food trucks, concert performances and street fairs.

12. Nashville, Tennessee

Household median income: $75,197

$75,197 Annual cost of living: $55,983

Not only does Nashville offer a giant fireworks display; but, in keeping with Nashville’s country music roots, the city this year will be putting on a free music festival called the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th show, with country music star Dierks Bentley.

11. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Household median income: $83,198

$83,198 Annual cost of living: $55,800

Colorado Springs holds a Star Spangled Symphony in its downtown Memorial Park, with a gigantic fireworks show and a live symphony performance.

10. Orlando, Florida

Household median income: $69,268

$69,268 Annual cost of living: $54,573

Given that Disney World is located in Orlando, fireworks are a regular occurence for the city. That said, Orlando also features a Fireworks at the Fountain show at the city’s Lake Eola Park.

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Household median income: $76,983

$76,983 Annual cost of living: $54,469

Madison offers a number of Fourth of July events, such as the WaunaBoom celebration in the nearby Waunakee village with live music, food, airplane flyovers and fireworks. Meanwhile, Madison proper has the Monona Community Festival, the Stoughton Fair and the Catfish River Music Festival — all with music, art and food.

8. Traverse City, Michigan

Household median income: $71,731

$71,731 Annual cost of living: $52,686

Not only does Traverse City launch fireworks on the Fourth, but the “Cherry Capital of the World” also hosts the National Cherry Festival, as well as the National Cherry Festival Air show above the Grand Traverse Bay.

7. New Haven, Connecticut

Household median income: $53,771

$53,771 Annual cost of living: $51,608

New Haven, the “Pizza Capital of the U.S.,” celebrates the Fourth by eating hearty with numerous pies. The city closes out the day at the East Rock Park with a 9 p.m. fireworks show.

6. Chicago

Household median income: $75,134

$75,134 Annual cost of living: $48,276

The Windy City celebrates our nation’s birthday with a Taste of Chicago food festival, the Independence Day Salute music festival at Grant Park, fireworks all across town, or even a NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 5 and 6.

5. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Household median income: $53,679

$53,679 Annual cost of living: $48,180

Myrtle Beach closes out the Fourth of July with three major fireworks shows. Before that, there’s a golf parade, a boat parade and a military flyover show.

4. Philadelphia

Household median income: $60,698

$60,698 Annual cost of living: $43,231

Philadelphia — location of the signing of the Declaration of Independence — really brings the light when it comes to the Fourth of July. First there is the Wawa Welcome America festival, which is Philly’s very own official Fourth of July Celebration, which then climaxes with a one-of-a-kind fireworks display over the city’s Museum of Art.

3. Columbus, Ohio

Household median income: $65,327

$65,327 Annual cost of living: $41,733

The “largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest,” per U.S. News & World Report, takes place in Columbus — the Red, White & BOOM! fest that stretches across nearly three miles and consists of parades, street festivals, live music and a fireworks blowout after dark.

2. San Antonio, Texas

Household median income: $62,917

$62,917 Annual cost of living: $39,513

The San Antonio Parks Foundation brings a yearly celebration to the city’s Woodlawn Lake Park, a free event that includes wrestling matches, a carnival, live entertainment and, of course, fireworks.

1. Milwaukee

Household median income: $51,888

$51,888 Annual cost of living: $38,713

The City of Milwaukee’s Fourth of July Festivities include a series of parades, daytime activities and separate fireworks displays across 11 parks.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the most affordable places that celebrate America’s independence the best. GOBankingRates found cities that are heavily known to celebrate the Fourth of July from the USNews&World Report’s Best Places to Go for the Fourth of July. Household median income was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for April 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 5, 2025.

