Happiness Can Change Your Life

As a financial advisor for over 45 years, I learned it was critical for me to start the day in a good mood. I was happier, my staff was happier, and my clients were happier. I realized that happiness begets happiness. I began to call myself “The Luckiest Guy in the World.” For me, this is a state of being, a frame of mind. I wasn’t always this way, but I believe I made choices and plans that led me to this place.

I don’t believe that I have exclusive rights to this title, I believe there are lots of luckiest people in the world. I’ve been studying them, and they share many of the same characteristics.

One common characteristic is happiness. The Luckiest People in the World are happy about their lives. They’ve figured out what they want, and they’ve created a plan to achieve it. Who wouldn’t be happy about that?

But being happy takes some work, more work for some than others. I spoke recently with Sarah E. Brown, PhD. about being happy. She shared some very interesting insights that can be helpful for infusing happiness into our lives.

I don’t always wake-up happy, but I’ve learned that I had better make myself happy if I want to have a good day. As a new life insurance agent many decades ago, I was expected to arrive at the office at 7:30 AM for training. It didn’t give me much time to get my attitude adjusted, but one of the exercises was to listen to comedy albums…yes, it was that long ago. Laughter is truly the best medicine and my mood and attitude reflected that.

I referred to Sarah as a happy person, and she quickly corrected me. She shared that about ten years ago, people would have described her as the biggest pessimist in the world. But one day she made the choice to be happy. She discovered that learning how to be happy comes from two things:

Knowing who you are and what lights you up and makes life worth living and going after that. But maybe more importantly, you have to make the decision to do it.

Learning to be happy requires you to put the habits in place that will foster happiness. When you do that, when you add happiness to your daily life, you will begin to see opportunities that you would never have seen before. You will be better able to achieve your dreams and work toward your goals.

I asked Sarah what she does to start her day from a happy place. For her, it is three activities.

First is meditation. This enables her to get in touch with the essence of who she is and to be silent and get focused. Next is exercise. Sarah doesn’t exercise because “it’s good for her.” She exercises because she absolutely loves it. It brings her joy. Finally, she spends time visualizing her day, imagining how she is going to feel when things go the way she planned, and she reflects on positive affirmations.

This didn’t happen for Sarah overnight. It even took longer than the conventional wisdom of practicing a behavior for 30 days to create a habit. But she stuck to it and today she enjoys the benefits of her hard work.

What made Sarah embark on this journey was that she discovered that being happy was under her own control. She learned that her circumstances didn’t control how she felt. She finally recognized that she was 100% responsible for the outcomes in her life and that she could generate these feelings of happiness herself. This certainly puts Sarah among “The Luckiest People in the World.”

I am so happy to have had the chance to speak with Sarah about this because I believe we would find our lives vastly improved by making happiness a daily attitude and part of our lives. I was especially delighted to hear that it doesn’t come naturally, and you’re doomed to being miserable.

We can control our lives. We don’t have to be battered this way and that way by outside influences. We can choose to control our lives. We can proactively respond to what comes at us rather than just react.

We need a game plan for what we want and a playbook of strategies for when the game changes. And having an attitude of happiness and positivity makes it easier to do.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.