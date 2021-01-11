InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) is seeing shares of HAPP stock take off on Monday following positive news from one of its subsidiaries.

Source: HERO TOWN / Shutterstock.com

According to the company, subsidiary Happy Buy saw a 70% increase in sales during December on a month-to-month basis. That’s an incredible jump for the e-commerce division, which sells the main company’s nutraceutical and dietary supplements.

The Happiness Biotech Group news release notes that this saw sales at Happy Buy reach $5.5 billion in December. For comparison, sales in November were sitting at roughly $3 million.

To go along with the positive news, shares of HAPP stock are seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 22 million shares have changed hands. That’s quite the spike from its daily average trading volume of about 593,000 shares.

With investors taking an interest in HAPP stock, they’ll surely want to know more about the company. That’s where our breakdown below comes into play.

Happiness Biotech Group is a company based out of China with a focus on research, development, production, and marketing of nutraceutical and dietary supplements.

The company has been in this business for 14 years now and currently has 32 products in its portfolio.

These products are made with Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients.

Its portfolio is broken up into six categories: “Lucidum spore powder products, Cordyceps mycelia products, Ejiao solution products, Vitamins and dietary supplements products, American ginseng products, and others.”

HAPP stock was up 11.3% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post HAPP Stock Alert: 4 Things to Know About Happiness Biotech Group as Shares Soar Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.