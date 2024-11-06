News & Insights

Hapbee and Jumeirah Innovate Luxury Sleep Experience

November 06, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Hapbee Technologies (TSE:HAPB) has released an update.

Hapbee Technologies has partnered with Jumeirah Hotels to introduce a digital sleep and spa enhancement program using Hapbee’s innovative technology. This initiative will allow guests to experience improved relaxation and sleep with devices like the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pads and Neckbands, promoting digital wellness in luxury settings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

