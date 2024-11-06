Hapbee and Jumeirah Innovate Luxury Sleep Experience

Hapbee Technologies (TSE:HAPB) has released an update.

Hapbee Technologies has partnered with Jumeirah Hotels to introduce a digital sleep and spa enhancement program using Hapbee’s innovative technology. This initiative will allow guests to experience improved relaxation and sleep with devices like the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pads and Neckbands, promoting digital wellness in luxury settings.

