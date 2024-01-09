News & Insights

World Markets

Hapag-Lloyd: No further charges planned over Suez Canal diversion

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

January 09, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Written by Elke Ahlswede for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE does not plan further charges for customers resulting from the redirection of its vessels away from the Suez Canal and around the Cape of Good Hope, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.

The world's fifth-biggest container liner said that 25 of its ships had been diverted since the start of the year, bringing about monthly costs in the mid-range two-digit million-euro sum.

(Reporting by Elke Ahlswede, Writing by Nette Noestlinger, Editing by Rachel More)

((Annette.Noestlinger@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.