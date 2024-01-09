News & Insights

Hapag-Lloyd to continue to avoid Suez Canal, decide again next week

January 09, 2024 — 04:57 am EST

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE will continue to divert its vessels away from the Suez Canal and around the Cape of Good Hope for security reasons, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.

"We deem the situation still dangerous," the spokesperson for the world's fifth-biggest container liner said. "We have daily re-assessments and will have next decisions taken Monday Jan. 15."

Like rivals, Hapag-Lloyd is avoiding the Red Sea area after Yemen's Houthi militant group began targeting commercial vessels, disrupting global trade, to show their support for Hamas.

