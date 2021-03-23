Hapag-Lloyd to bring Europe’s second junk SLB

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Mar 23 (IFR) - The ESG boom in the European high-yield bond market ticked up a notch on Tuesday, as Hapag-Lloyd announced the asset class's second-ever sustainability-linked bond.

The German container and shipping company, rated Ba2/BB, has mandated Berenberg, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as joint global co-ordinators for a €300m seven-year non-call three senior SLB. Leads kicked off two days of investor calls on Tuesday. The company follows Greece's PPC which priced Europe's first high-yield sustainability-linked bond last week.

Hapag-Lloyd's offering includes a potential 25bp coupon step-up, as well as a call price increase, which is linked to the company cutting the CO2 intensity of its fleet by 60% from 2008 to 2030.

Proceeds from the deal will be used to redeem the company's existing €300m due 2024, currently callable at 102.56.

The company follows Novelis (Ba3/BB-) in announcing an ESG debut this week. The flat-rolled aluminum producer and world's largest recycler of aluminum sent out initial price thoughts of high 3s to 4% on Tuesday for a €500m eight-year non-call three senior unsecured green bond announced on Monday.

The trade will both be its euro debut and its first green bond.

"Novelis has around US$3bn of dollar debt outstanding, and has a decent part of its pie chart in Europe, so has been thinking about making its euro debut for some time," said a source familiar with the deal.

"ESG is moving up dramatically in everyone's agenda of priorities, and definitely from an investor standpoint in Europe. And Novelis is not just a manufacturer of aluminum products but the world's largest recycler of aluminum," he said.

Net proceeds of Novelis's bond will help repay some of the company's US$595m in term loans, while an amount equal to the net proceeds will be allocated to eligible green projects.

Physical bookrunners JP Morgan (B&D) and Deutsche Bank (logistics) kicked off calls with investors on Monday.

Green and sustainability-linked junk euro bond issuance is expected to boom over the next 12 months.

Greek state-owned utility Public Power Corp priced European high-yield's first sustainability-linked bond issue on March 12, with bankers at the time saying there would be more such instruments on the way. If PPC does not cut its CO2 emissions by 40% by December 2022, the coupon on its bonds will increase by 50bp.

In a show of just how much demand there was for the bond, PPC (B/BB–) came back to the market just 10 days later with a planned €75m tap of those €650m 3.875% sustainability-linked bonds due 2026. The tap was upsized to €125m.

Junk bond issuers have already priced €1.4bn in green or sustainability-linked euro bonds in 2021 – three times the volume of green bonds issued over the entirety of 2020, according to IFR data. All four companies that have issued green bonds – Via Celere, PPC, Faurecia and Ardagh – are debut issuers in the format.

Joint bookrunners on Hapag-Lloyd are Credit Agricole, DZ Bank and Societe Generale.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan, editing by Helene Durand)

