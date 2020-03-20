Hapag-Lloyd sounds warning on coronavirus but sees chances of rebound

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - German shipping line Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE said the coronavirus crisis was expected to hurt activities especially strongly in May and June but falling fuel costs should help lessen financial impact on the company, which had set aside additional finance to lend help.

Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen said in a call with reporters that big export volumes were leaving European ports only now, so that possible effects of empty returns would be felt later, while Asian ports were already staging a recovery.

"We have had a decent month of (cargo bookings) for April," he said, adding that volumes across the entire year could even increase. "There will be a need for restocking."

The company, the world's fifth largest container line, earlier reported strong profit increases for 2019.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1228; Reuters Messaging: vera.eckert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.