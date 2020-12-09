Hapag-Lloyd sees some transport volume recovery in 2020

German container liner Hapag-Lloyd expects transport volumes in the fourth quarter to pare sharp losses earlier this year as a demand recovery in Asia is lifting seaborne shipments.

Fourth quarter volumes should show a low single-digit gain year-on-year after they fell by 3.5% in the January-September period, chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said at a virtual meeting with journalists late on Tuesday.

He said full-year volumes should be lagging those in 2019 by between 1.5% and 2%.

