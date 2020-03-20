Hapag-Lloyd posts nearly 8-fold higher net result for 2019

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE on Friday said it improved its net result for 2019 nearly by eight times over the 2018 result as it earned higher freight rates and raised transport volumes, adding wide forecast ranges for 2020 results.

The net result in 2019 amounted to 373 million euros ($401.87 million) compared with 46 million euros in 2018, it said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1,986 million euros, 74% up from the 1,139 million in 2018, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 811 million euros, 83% up from 444 million a year earlier.

For 2020, Hapag-Lloyd expects an EBITDA of EUR 1.7 to 2.2 billion and an EBIT of EUR 0.5 to 1.0 billion.

Chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said that impact from the global coronavirus outbreak was impossible to determine but should weigh on earnings at least in the first half.

The company proposed a divided of 1.10 euros per share for 2019 compared with 15 cents paid for 2018.

($1 = 0.9282 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1228; Reuters Messaging: vera.eckert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.