Hapag-Lloyd more than doubles 9M profit, sticks with guidance

9M net profit 13.8 bln euros vs yr-earlier 5.6 bln

Still sees FY EBIT of 16.3-18.2 bln euros

CEO says weaker demand noticeable at end-Q3

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DEreported on Thursday its net profit for the first nine months of the year more than doubled and stuck with its full-year guidance despite what it said was a somewhat more muted market.

"Our strong balance sheet will help us to stay on course even in difficult waters," Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen said, adding the company would continue to focus on investments in port terminal infrastructure.

At the end of the third quarter, weaker demand for container transports had been noticeable, the CEO said. With less of a shortage of available capacity, global supply chains should normalise, he added.

Hapag-Lloyd, the world's fifth-biggest container liner, sees its full year 2022 EBITDA coming in between 18.2 billion and 20.1 billion euros, and EBIT of between 16.3 billion and 18.2 billion euros.

In the first nine months of 2022, net profit came to 13.8 billion euros ($13.84 billion) compared with 5.6 billion euros in the year-earlier period.

Revenues in the January-to-September period rose 78% to 26.7 billion euros largely thanks to average freight rates of $2,938 per twenty-foot equivalent standard container unit (TEU), up 62% from a year earlier, and also helped by a stronger dollar.

Transport volumes in the nine months were roughly on a par with the prior-year level of 9 million TEU.

($1 = 0.9972 euros)

