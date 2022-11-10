Hapag-Lloyd more than doubles 9-month net profit, upholds FY guidance

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE on Thursday posted a net profit of 13.8 billion euros ($13.84 billion) for the first three quarters of 2022, more than double the number a year earlier, and held on to its full-year guidance despite talking of a somewhat more muted market.

The company, the world's fifth-biggest container liner, stuck with preliminary forecasts for full year 2022 EBITDA to range between 18.2 billion and 20.1 billion euros, and for EBIT to come in at between 16.3 billion and 18.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9972 euros)

