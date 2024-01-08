Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk: no deal with Houthis to avoid Red Sea attacks

Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE and Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Monday that they have not entered any agreements with Iranian-backed Houthi militants to prevent their ships from being attacked in the Red Sea, denying a report saying that some shippers had started to make such deals.

The report by industry portal Shippingwatch had caused shares on both groups to fall.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Miranda Murray)

