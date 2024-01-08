News & Insights

Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk: no deal with Houthis to avoid Red Sea attacks

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

January 08, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE and Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Monday that they have not entered any agreements with Iranian-backed Houthi militants to prevent their ships from being attacked in the Red Sea, denying a report saying that some shippers had started to make such deals.

The report by industry portal Shippingwatch had caused shares on both groups to fall.

