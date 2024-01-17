News & Insights

Oil

Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk sign long-term operational collaboration

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

January 17, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk have signed an agreement for a new long-term operational collaboration starting February 2025 that will comprise a fleet pool with a combined capacity of 3.4 million containers (TEU), the two shipping companies said on Wednesday.

As a part of the agreement, the two companies have set the ambitious target of delivering schedule reliability of above 90% once the network is fully phased in, they said in a statement.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.