Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk sign long-term operational collaboration

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk have signed an agreement for a new long-term operational collaboration starting February 2025 that will comprise a fleet pool with a combined capacity of 3.4 million containers (TEU), the two shipping companies said on Wednesday.

As a part of the agreement, the two companies have set the ambitious target of delivering schedule reliability of above 90% once the network is fully phased in, they said in a statement.

