Hapag-Lloyd expects Q1 operating profit to more than triple

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd sees its first-quarter operating profit more than tripling to at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.81 billion) thanks to strong demand for container transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE sees its first-quarter operating profit more than tripling to at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.81 billion) thanks to strong demand for container transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

The company expects demand for seaborne shipments normalising over the course of the year.

"We are still seeing slower container turn times, significant congestion in ports around the globe, capacity constraints in rail and truck, and the risks of the coronavirus pandemic remain," Chief Executive Rolf Habben said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year as a whole should nonetheless "clearly surpass" the 2020 level, which stood around 2.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8265 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More