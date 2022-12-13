Hapag Lloyd CEO sees small shipping demand recovery, possibly not for long

December 13, 2022 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Vera Eckert for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German container liner Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE said that demand for shipping was seeing a small uptick again after a decline in recent months, although it upheld a generally more muted outlook for the industry further ahead.

"I don't think the market is as weak as it was four or eight weeks ago," said chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen in a call with reporters. "Towards the end of the year and running up to Chinese New Year (end-January), I think we see a little recovery in demand," he added.

Container business, a bellwether of global economic trends, had seen a noticeable contraction in demand in September and October.

