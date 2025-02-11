Haoxi Health Technology Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules

Haoxi Health Technology Limited has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing standards after meeting minimum bid price requirements.

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, a Beijing-based online marketing solution provider, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) after its Class A ordinary shares maintained a minimum bid price of $1.00 or more for ten consecutive business days from January 27 to February 7, 2025. This compliance determination from Nasdaq concludes the bid price deficiency issue. Haoxi specializes in marketing solutions for the healthcare industry, focusing on online marketing strategies, particularly short video ads, across popular Chinese platforms. The company aims to enhance efficiency and reduce costs for its advertising clients.

The Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), ensuring its Ordinary Shares meet the minimum bid price requirement.

The closing bid price of the Company's Ordinary Shares has remained at or above $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days, demonstrating a positive trend in its stock performance.

This resolution of the bid price deficiency matter indicates a stabilizing financial position for Haoxi Health Technology Limited, which may boost investor confidence.

The press release highlights a recent compliance issue with Nasdaq, signaling that the company has previously struggled to maintain its stock price above the required minimum bid price of $1.00, which may raise concerns about its financial stability.

The statement includes extensive forward-looking statements with numerous uncertainties and risks, which may indicate a lack of confidence in future performance and operations.

There is a notable absence of specific growth metrics or performance indicators in the release, which could lead to skepticism about the company's actual business success and prospects.

What is Haoxi Health Technology Limited?

Haoxi Health Technology Limited is an online marketing solution provider based in Beijing, China, specializing in the healthcare sector.

Why did Haoxi Health regain Nasdaq compliance?

Haoxi Health regained Nasdaq compliance by maintaining a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days.

What does Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) require?

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires companies to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for their securities.

What services does Haoxi Health provide?

Haoxi Health offers one-stop online marketing solutions, focusing on short video marketing for healthcare advertisers on popular Chinese platforms.

How can I learn more about Haoxi Health?

Additional information about Haoxi Health can be found on their investor relations website at http://ir.haoximedia.com.

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the “Company” or “HAO”), an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, today announced that it received a formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0025 each (the “Ordinary Shares”) to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.





The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days from January 27, 2025, to February 7, 2025. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this bid price deficiency matter is now closed.







About Haoxi Health Technology Limited







Haoxi Health Technology Limited is an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The Company’s growth is driven by the rise of news feed ads and the rapid development of the healthcare sector. The Company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, especially in online short video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular platforms in China, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. The Company is dedicated to reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and providing easy online marketing solutions to advertisers. For more information, please visit:



http://ir.haoximedia.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's forecast on market trends; the Company's future business development; the demand for and market acceptance for new services; expectation to receive customer orders for new services; the anticipated timing for the marketing and sales of new solutions; changes in technology; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled professionals; client concentration; and general economic conditions affecting the Company's industry and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at





www.sec.gov





. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







