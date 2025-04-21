Haoxi Health Technology Limited Launches Customized Livestreaming Agency Strategy to Enhance Marketing Solutions in Medical Aesthetics Sector

Haoxi Health Technology Limited launched a customized livestreaming strategy for medical aesthetics, enhancing their marketing services.

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, a Beijing-based online marketing provider, has launched a customized livestreaming agency strategy through its subsidiary, Haoxi Beijing, as part of its business development. This initiative responds to rising demand in the medical aesthetics sector, where personalized services are gaining traction. The new livestreaming services offer a complete package, from campaign planning to analytics, specifically catering to the "light medical aesthetics" market, which includes laser and injection treatments. CEO Zhen Fan stated that this expansion aligns with the company's mission of providing innovative marketing solutions in healthcare. The agency aims to enhance brand building and online conversion rates through comprehensive marketing strategies and platform-specific integrations.

BEIJING, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the “Company” or “HAO”), an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, announced that Beijing Haoxi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“Haoxi Beijing”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched its customized livestreaming agency strategy and is progressing partnership discussions on personalized livestreaming agency services with several long-term clients of medical aesthetics, marking a new strategic step in the Company’s business development roadmap.





Driven by the growing demand for personalized and high-quality services in the healthcare and medical aesthetics sectors, and in response to evolving macro-consumption trends, Haoxi Beijing has officially launched its livestreaming agency services. This offering comes after the Company’s successful establishment of a stable advertising delivery model built on long-term client servicing experience. The new service covers a full-cycle, closed-loop approach—from pre-campaign planning and livestream initiation to post-campaign analysis—tailored especially for the booming “light medical aesthetics” segment, including laser and injection-based treatments. It is designed to integrate evolving consumer behaviors with platform-specific operational strategies.





Mr. Zhen Fan, Chairman and CEO of Haoxi Health Technology Limited, commented: “Our foray into customized livestreaming services is a natural extension of HAO’s mission to offer precise, efficient, and innovative marketing solutions to the healthcare sector.





“The launch of the customized livestreaming agency strategy marks a key milestone in HAO’s expansion into customized livestreaming marketing solutions. Within the partnership framework under discussion, Haoxi Beijing will provide clients with a comprehensive suite of services, including account setup, content planning, short video marketing, livestream ad strategy, and platform resource integration—all aimed at supporting long-term brand building and improving online conversion rates.”







About Haoxi Health Technology Limited







Haoxi Health Technology Limited is a Beijing-headquartered online marketing solution provider in China, specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The Company’s growth is driven by the rise of news feed ads and the rapid development of the healthcare sector. The Company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, especially in online short video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular platforms in China, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It is dedicated to reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and providing easy online marketing solutions to advertisers. For more information, please visit: http://ir.haoximedia.com.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.





For more information, please contact:





Investor Relations





WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Janice Wang, Managing Partner





Email: services@wealthfsllc.com





Phone: +86 13811768599





+1 628 283 9214



