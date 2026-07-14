Haoxi Health Collaborates With NOVA MEDIA To Develop AI Digital Marketing System; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (HAO), a Beijing-based marketing solutions provider focused on the healthcare industry, announced the signing of a strategic cooperation framework with NOVA MEDIA, a technology company specialising in AI digital humans and generative AI, to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) digital marketing system.

Under the agreement, NOVA MEDIA will develop an AI digital marketing system for Haoxi, supporting content production with AI-enabled tools and standardised workflows to deliver advanced AI marketing solutions.

Notably, the system will integrate AI digital human technology, automated content generation, and workflow automation to support HAO's health-industry marketing operations.

In addition, the collaboration aims to support Haoxi's expansion into AI-enabled marketing solutions to help healthcare advertisers reduce costs, increase efficiency, and acquire customers through online marketing strategies.

HAO has traded between $0.235 and $285.44 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.26.

Following the news, HAO is up 9.13% to $0.28.

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