Haoxi Health Announces $4 Mln Offering Of Shares And Warrants; Stock Falls

(RTTNews) - Haoxi Health Technology Ltd. (HAO), a marketing solution provider for the health care industry, announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with certain investors for the purchase and sale of 10 million of the company's Class A Shares, par value $0.32 per share or pre-funded warrants at a purchase price of $0.40 per share in a registered direct offering.

The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants is identical to the purchase price for Shares, less the exercise price of $0.33 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $4 million, and the transaction is expected to close today, July 13, 2026, subject to the customary closing conditions.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

HAO has traded between $0.31 and $285.44 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's (10-07-2026) trade at $0.36, down 66.48%.

In pre-market trading on Monday, the shares are down 30.36% at $0.25.

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