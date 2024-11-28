Hao Tian International Reports Interim Financial Challenges

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (HK:1341) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited reported a loss of HK$81 million for the six months ending September 2024, a slight improvement from the previous year. The company faced challenges with increased impairment losses on financial assets and a fair value loss on investments. Despite these setbacks, the group managed to achieve a slight gain in other comprehensive income due to favorable exchange rate movements.

For further insights into HK:1341 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.