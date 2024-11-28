Hao Tian International Reports Interim Financial Challenges

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (HK:1341) has released an update.
Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited reported a loss of HK$81 million for the six months ending September 2024, a slight improvement from the previous year. The company faced challenges with increased impairment losses on financial assets and a fair value loss on investments. Despite these setbacks, the group managed to achieve a slight gain in other comprehensive income due to favorable exchange rate movements.
